President Halimah Yacob presenting a Portrait of Hope to breast cancer survivor Cindy Neo, seen here with National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) medical director William Hwang and BMW Group Asia director of sales Veronika Hammond, at the NCCS Pink Carpet Party held yesterday at Regent Singapore. Specially framed portraits were presented by Madam Halimah to five breast cancer patients. The photos were taken as part of the Portraits of Hope photography service provided by NCCS to give patients and their loved ones the opportunity to come together for a professional family portrait.

ST PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO