Pimp my ride

Tins of food and an executive chef may seem more at home in a kitchen, but Royal Plaza on Scotts executive chef Darren Ong and his crew have been whipping up something a little more extraordinary.

The hotel's "pit crew" teamed up with Ayam Brand to build Singapore's largest race car sculpture made of tin cans in time for the Formula 1 night race, which will be held here from Sept 20 to 22.

Planning started at the beginning of the year, with the team - which comprised employees from the hotel's culinary and engineering sectors - clocking some 360 hours in all.

They used more than 8,000 tins in their 4.5m-long and 2m-wide sculpture, which will be on display at the hotel until Sept 22.

Eight different types of tins were used to form various parts of the sculpture, which stands at about 1m tall.

The empty tins will be recycled after the showcase.

The record was adjudicated yesterday by representatives of the Singapore Book of Records and made possible by the partnership of Ayam Brand and Royal Plaza.

A small ceremony also took place to present the certificate for the largest race car sculpture to the Royal Plaza team.