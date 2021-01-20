Covid-19

Pilot to reopen karaoke outlets, nightclubs put on hold

Bar Kiharu at Orchard Plaza (above), Bell Bar at Cuppage Plaza and Skinny's Lounge at Boat Quay were part of an earlier reopening pilot for bars and pubs. They will be allowed to continue to operate for now.
Bar Kiharu at Orchard Plaza (above), Bell Bar at Cuppage Plaza and Skinny's Lounge at Boat Quay were part of an earlier reopening pilot for bars and pubs. They will be allowed to continue to operate for now.LIANHE ZAOBAO FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

The proposed pilot programme to reopen karaoke outlets and nightclubs has been put on indefinite pause to reduce the risk of community transmission.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the move yesterday, adding that nightclubs and karaoke outlets might be considered high-risk settings, with people coming into close contact for prolonged periods in enclosed spaces.

"We have seen an increase in the number of community cases in Singapore recently, of which some cases are currently unlinked and under investigation," said the ministries in a joint media statement.

 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2021, with the headline 'Pilot to reopen karaoke outlets, nightclubs put on hold'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 