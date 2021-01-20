Pilot to reopen karaoke outlets, nightclubs put on hold

The proposed pilot programme to reopen karaoke outlets and nightclubs has been put on indefinite pause to reduce the risk of community transmission.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the move yesterday, adding that nightclubs and karaoke outlets might be considered high-risk settings, with people coming into close contact for prolonged periods in enclosed spaces.

"We have seen an increase in the number of community cases in Singapore recently, of which some cases are currently unlinked and under investigation," said the ministries in a joint media statement.