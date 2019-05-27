Pillion rider killed in TPE accident; motorcyclist arrested

A 70-year-old man was killed in an accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) some time after midnight yesterday.

The man, who had been the pillion rider on the vehicle, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene of the accident.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said. He was later arrested for causing death by a rash act.

In a video circulating on messaging app Telegram, two men can be seen lying motionless on the road shoulder, several metres apart. Bits of wreckage are scattered on the road but the motorcycle is nowhere to be seen. The Straits Times understands that it crashed into the road's central divider.

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao said a few drivers stopped their vehicles to provide assistance.