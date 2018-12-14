Pillion rider dies in PIE collision

A 20-year-old woman who was riding pillion on a motorcycle died from her injuries after a chain collision on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday night.

The police said that two cars, a bus, a motorcycle and a lorry were involved. The accident happened on the PIE, in the direction of Tuas before the Bukit Timah Expressway, at about 10pm.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old Singaporean man, was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital (NUH). The woman was taken unconscious to NUH, where she died from her injuries. She had been pinned under the Malaysia-registered bus.

The two cars and the lorry were travelling in front of the motorcycle, while the bus was behind it. It is believed that the driver of the first car had applied her emergency brake, resulting in the chain collision.

The motorcycle hit the rear of the lorry, and the motorcyclist and his pillion rider then fell off the bike, into the path of the bus. No one else was injured.

Videos posted on Facebook early yesterday show several emergency vehicles at the scene, as officers worked to rescue the woman from under the Causeway Link bus. Causeway Link is a bus operator that runs services between Johor Baru and Singapore via the Causeway and Second Link.

No arrests have been made so far. The police are investigating the accident.