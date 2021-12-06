Piecing together a puzzle JI arrests 20 years on

As the Internal Security Department (ISD) officers looked through the copious amounts of papers, photographs and material their colleagues had seized at Jemaah Islamiah (JI) members' homes, one unexpected discovery was a rock song by American band Aerosmith.

I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing was the soundtrack to a video disc they uncovered, innocuously titled Visiting Singapore Sightseeing. But the VCD was no travelogue - it was a reconnaissance video of the foreign missions in Napier Road the JI had targeted.