Piecing together a puzzle JI arrests 20 years on

For ISD officers, every bit of JI info was scrutinised, every lead chased down to avert potential disaster

  • Published
    1 hour ago
As the Internal Security Department (ISD) officers looked through the copious amounts of papers, photographs and material their colleagues had seized at Jemaah Islamiah (JI) members' homes, one unexpected discovery was a rock song by American band Aerosmith.

I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing was the soundtrack to a video disc they uncovered, innocuously titled Visiting Singapore Sightseeing. But the VCD was no travelogue - it was a reconnaissance video of the foreign missions in Napier Road the JI had targeted.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 06, 2021, with the headline 'Piecing together a puzzle JI arrests 20 years on'. Subscribe
