WORLD FOCUS

Pictures worth a million words

A child jockey straddles the starting gate in anticipation of mounting his horse on Moyo Island, Sumbawa, Indonesia. Behind, trainers prepare to position the horses in the blocks. Once a game between neighbours to celebrate a good harvest, horse raci
A child jockey straddles the starting gate in anticipation of mounting his horse on Moyo Island, Sumbawa, Indonesia. Behind, trainers prepare to position the horses in the blocks. Once a game between neighbours to celebrate a good harvest, horse racing was transformed into a spectator sport by the Dutch in the 20th century to entertain officials and nobility. The distinctive features of Sumbawa racing are the notoriously small horses and fearless child jockeys, aged five to 10, who ride bareback, barefoot and with little protective gear. Maen Jaran (the Indonesian name of the game) takes place during important festivals and holidays throughout the year at race tracks across the island and remains a favourite pastime for Sumbawans. Kid jockeys continue to risk their lives for $5.60 to $11 per mount, often racing many times in one day, as the potential earnings far outweigh the poor returns on crops often plagued by drought. PHOTO: ALAIN SCHROEDER/REPORTERS
Portraits of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants, taken in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, last September. Clockwise from top left: Aisha, 14; Maryam, 16; Balaraba, 20; and Falmata, 15. The girls were strapped with explosives and ordered to blow
Portraits of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants, taken in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria, last September. Clockwise from top left: Aisha, 14; Maryam, 16; Balaraba, 20; and Falmata, 15. The girls were strapped with explosives and ordered to blow themselves up in crowded areas, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs. Boko Haram – a Nigeria-based militant Islamist group whose name translates roughly to “Western education is forbidden” – expressly targets schools and has abducted more than 2,000 women and girls since 2014. Female suicide bombers are seen by the militants as a new weapon of war. In 2016, The New York Times reported at least one in every five suicide bombers deployed by Boko Haram over the previous two years had been a child, usually a girl. The group used 27 children in suicide attacks in the first quarter of 2017, compared to nine during the same period the previous year. PHOTO: ADAM FERGUSON FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES
Agricultural greenhouses in the Westland region of the Netherlands, which with 80 per cent of its cultivated land under glass, is known as the country’s “greenhouse capital”. Climate-controlled farms such as these grow crops around the clock an
Agricultural greenhouses in the Westland region of the Netherlands, which with 80 per cent of its cultivated land under glass, is known as the country’s “greenhouse capital”. Climate-controlled farms such as these grow crops around the clock and in every kind of weather. Small and densely populated, the Netherlands lacks conventional sources for large-scale agriculture. But through innovative agricultural practice, it has become, after the United States, the globe’s second-largest exporter of food as measured by value. PHOTO: LUCA LOCATELLI FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Kijini Primary School pupils learning to float, swim and perform rescues in the Indian Ocean off of Mnyuni, Zanzibar. Daily life in the Zanzibar Archipelago centres on the sea, yet the majority of girls who inhabit the islands never acquire even the
Kijini Primary School pupils learning to float, swim and perform rescues in the Indian Ocean off of Mnyuni, Zanzibar. Daily life in the Zanzibar Archipelago centres on the sea, yet the majority of girls who inhabit the islands never acquire even the most fundamental swimming skills. Conservative Islamic culture and the absence of modest swimwear have compelled community leaders to discourage girls from swimming – until now. For the past few years, the Panje Project has been providing full-length swimsuits for women and girls to encourage them to get into the water, teaching them not only swimming skills, but also empowering them to challenge existing barriers. PHOTO: ANNA BOYIAZIS
People are thrown into the air as a car ploughs into a group of protesters demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally in the US city of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug 12 last year. The attack killed one and injured 19 others. James Alex Field
People are thrown into the air as a car ploughs into a group of protesters demonstrating against the Unite the Right rally in the US city of Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug 12 last year. The attack killed one and injured 19 others. James Alex Fields Jr, the alleged driver, has been charged with first-degree murder. The white nationalist rally was originally organised to protest against Charlottesville’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It drew counter-protests. Fields drove his car at high speed into a sedan, propelling it and a minivan into a group of anti-racist protesters. Fields is in custody awaiting trial. PHOTO: RYAN M. KELLY/THE DAILY PROGRESS
Hannah and Alena are sisters who live in Merkenbrechts, a bioenergy village of around 170 inhabitants in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria, near the Czech border. A bioenergy village is one which produces most of its own energy needs fro
Hannah and Alena are sisters who live in Merkenbrechts, a bioenergy village of around 170 inhabitants in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria, near the Czech border. A bioenergy village is one which produces most of its own energy needs from local biomass and other renewable sources. The photographer has been photographing Hannah and Alena since 2012. PHOTO: CARLA KOGELMAN
People wait to sort through waste for recyclable and saleable material, as a garbage truck arrives at the Olusosun landfill, in Lagos, Nigeria. Humans are producing more waste than ever before. According to World Bank research, the world generates 3.
People wait to sort through waste for recyclable and saleable material, as a garbage truck arrives at the Olusosun landfill, in Lagos, Nigeria. Humans are producing more waste than ever before. According to World Bank research, the world generates 3.5 million tonnes of solid waste a day, 10 times the amount a century ago. Landfills are filling up and the World Economic Forum reports that by 2050, there will be so much plastic floating in the oceans that it will outweigh the fish. PHOTO: KADIR VAN LOHUIZEN/NOOR IMAGES
Rohingya refugees walking on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River after fleeing Myanmar, on Oct 2 last year. Attacks on the villages of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and the burning of their homes, led to hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing int
Rohingya refugees walking on the Bangladesh side of the Naf River after fleeing Myanmar, on Oct 2 last year. Attacks on the villages of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, and the burning of their homes, led to hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing into Bangladesh on foot or by boat. Many died in the attempt. According to Unicef, over half of those fleeing were children. In Bangladesh, refugees were housed in existing camps and makeshift settlements. Conditions became critical; basic services came under severe pressure and, according to a Doctors Without Borders physician there, most people lacked clean water, shelter and sanitation, bringing the threat of disease. PHOTO: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES
A juvenile grey-headed albatross on Marion Island, South African Antarctic Territory, is left injured after an attack by mice from an invasive species that has begun to feed on albatross chicks and juveniles. Mice were introduced to the island by sea
A juvenile grey-headed albatross on Marion Island, South African Antarctic Territory, is left injured after an attack by mice from an invasive species that has begun to feed on albatross chicks and juveniles. Mice were introduced to the island by sealers in the 1800s and co-existed with the birds for almost 200 years. In 1991, South Africa eradicated feral cats from Marion Island, but a subsequent plan to do the same to the mice failed to materialise. An expanding population and declining food sources led the abnormally large mice to attack birds. An environmental officer has now been appointed to monitor the mouse population and conduct large-scale poison bait trials. PHOTO: THOMAS P. PESCHAK
Published: 
1 hour ago

For the fourth year running, the World Press Photo (WPP) Exhibition is being held in Singapore with its collection of award-winning pictures from around the world. Presented by The Straits Times, this year's exhibition features 161 photos by 42 photographers. They are winners of the WPP competition, which drew 73,044 entries from 4,548 photographers. Here is a selection of some of the world's most powerful images.

EXHIBITION INFORMATION

When: Until Oct 28

Where: National Museum of Singapore, Levels 1 and 2

Open daily from 10am to 7pm. Free admission. Register for talks at str.sg/WPP2018

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 16, 2018, with the headline 'Pictures worth a million words'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 