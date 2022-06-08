Picture book on child with autism inspired by writer's daughter

In 2017, when her then 13-year-old daughter Kate, who has autism, "ruined" her younger sister's colouring book by scribbling all over it, Ms Jill Lim was inspired to do more to spread awareness of children with special needs.

She came up with a picture book titled My Colouring Book Is Ruined!, which was inspired by Kate and her two younger sisters, who were then eight and 11.

Published in 2019, the book about Kate's daily life helps young readers better understand people with autism and their talents, which may often go unnoticed.

"The things that the character Kate does in the book - galloping around, swimming, organising things, repeating herself - are all things that the real-life Kate does or did at the time," said Ms Lim, a book editor with the Straits Times Press.

The book also includes activity and fact sheets for young readers.

While writing, Ms Lim looked up other picture books about children with special needs, to see what has been covered and how autism is depicted.

"As I wanted to highlight the abilities of people with autism, I also looked into some persons with autism who are quite high-functioning," said the writer.

Through the book, Ms Lim hopes that children will learn about people with autism and their talents.

But she also wants to clarify that, like Kate, there are also autistic people who may not have obvious special skills.

The real Kate, now 18, is in her last year of school.

"Her life is going to change a lot from next year, and my husband and I are still exploring her post-18 options: Work? Where? Doing what? Maybe I will have a story to tell about her and work in a few years' time," said Ms Lim.

Ms Lim spoke about writing about children with special needs at the 2022 Asian Festival of Children's Content, which was held from May 26 to 29.