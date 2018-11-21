Physicist appointed as NTU's College of Science dean

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has appointed Professor Simon Redfern, a scientist and academic from Cambridge University, as the new dean of its College of Science.

Prof Redfern is an experimental materials physicist and also a mineral physics professor at Cambridge, and heads its Department of Earth Sciences.

He will leave his positions in Cambridge to begin his new role next August at NTU's College of Science, which has three schools under it - the Asian School of the Environment, School of Biological Sciences and School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Prof Redfern is currently a member of the UK government committee on radioactive waste disposal, and previously led large research projects investigating radiation in minerals and in the environment.

"I am very excited to join NTU," said Prof Redfern. "The rise of Asia and the dominant position that both NTU and Singapore hold in this region present many exciting opportunities."

Prof Redfern will take over from the interim dean, Professor Chee Yeow Meng.

Professor Ling San, the previous dean, stepped down last year to take on the role of provost in January this year.

NTU president Subra Suresh said: "The College of Science is a key part of the intellectual ecosystem of NTU in education, research, innovation and societal impact... (Prof Redfern's) exceptional track record, experience and expertise will be an asset."

Jolene Ang