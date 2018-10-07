Photos that make you stop and stare

Renowned local photojournalist Wong Maye-E gave a rare insight into North Korea yesterday when she recounted her experiences in covering the reclusive nation as the Associated Press's lead photographer.

Ms Wong's talk at the National Museum of Singapore (NMS) was the first in a series on photojournalism held in conjunction with the World Press Photo Exhibition 2018, which is being presented by The Straits Times.

The talks are being held every Saturday this month.

Straits Times photographer Kevin Lim will talk about covering the Trump-Kim Summit earlier this year at Saturday's session.

Two World Press Photo winners will speak on Oct 20 - Mr Patrick Brown, winner of the general news-singles category and Mr Masfiqur Sohan, named third for the general news-singles category.

Straits Times photographers Lim Yaohui and Mark Cheong will speak on Oct 27.

The photo exhibition opened yesterday and features 161 photos by 42 photographers from last year's contest. The display runs until Oct 28 at the NMS. Free guided tours are conducted on Saturdays and Sundays at 11am and 1pm.