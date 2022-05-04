Phishing, job and e-commerce scams most common types targeting migrant workers

Scam cases are becoming more common among migrant workers, with phishing, job and e-commerce scams the top three variants they encountered last year.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said that for migrant domestic workers, the top three variants last year were phishing, Internet love and loan scams.

Ms Flora Sha, who manages United Channel maid agency, said there were a dozen maids in her firm who fell victim to loan scams last year.

"It's definitely worrying, since scams can jeopardise their rice bowls while they are working in Singapore and could affect employers as well," she said. "In some cases, scammers harass the employer for money, even visiting their homes."

She added: "My advice is for maids to ask their employer or employment agency for help if they encounter a scam."

Ms Ruchi Trivedi, one of the lead volunteers at ItsRainingRaincoats, said the non-profit organisation is reminding migrant workers not to share their personal information such as bank details and passwords with anyone.

She added that they should not click on Web links that they do not recognise and should always ask an authority or their supervisors if they are unsure.

Jessie Lim and Yeo Shu Hui