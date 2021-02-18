Petrol duty hike a clear sign of move towards sustainable transport

Mr Benny Tay, 45, was "a bit disappointed" when he heard he had to pay more for petrol from Tuesday.

The Gojek driver had hoped that petrol prices would go down, especially when demand for private-hire services has yet to return to pre-coronavirus levels. Instead, he estimates that he will have to pay an extra $5.50 to $6 in costs every day.

"I thought, 'There we go again'," Mr Tay said. "I am quite numb at this point as petrol prices usually go up instead of fall. But I thought it would be different this time with the bad economy."

Mr Tay, who works 12-to 14-hour days six days a week, thinks he will have to make an extra trip a day to cover the increase.

To cushion the blow of the hike, taxi and private-hire drivers like him will get a 15 per cent rebate on their road tax for a year. Active drivers will get an additional $360 rebate over four months.

The petrol duty hike announced on Tuesday was the first in six years, and came as pump prices were already at their highest in almost a year, matching what they were before the pandemic.

They rose further across the board yesterday, reflecting the heightened duties.

Petrol duties now stand at 79 cents a litre for 98-octane and higher-grade petrol, and 66 cents a litre for 92-octane and 95-octane petrol, an increase of 15 cents and 10 cents per litre, respectively.

The Government said the latest measures are to encourage Singaporeans to drive less or consider buying more environmentally friendly electric vehicles (EVs).

But large-scale adoption of EVs appears to be some distance away.

The lack of EV charging infrastructure, especially at Housing Board blocks, means that EVs are simply not yet feasible for most drivers.

The Government's target is to have 60,000 charging points by 2030. There are about 1,800 now.

Mr Lennard Chan, 45, a data science student at the IBM Skills Academy, said: "I am driving a hybrid car but will not consider electric vehicles until there are enough charging points."

Mr Raymond Tang, managing director of car dealership Yong Lee Seng Motor, told The Straits Times that the mass market is simply not ready for EVs.

Apart from the shortage of charging points, people have not embraced EVs as a mainstream option. He said it took nearly 10 years for hybrid cars, launched in the early 1990s, to be accepted here. EVs have been around for fewer than 10 years.

As at January last year, the population of electric cars on the road was about 1,125, less than 0.2 per cent of the total private car population. Mr Tang said this is, in part, due to the Government not really pushing EVs, with conditions for their widespread adoption not yet in place.

"It is likely people who live in landed properties, buying their second cars, who will be able to afford the electric vehicles and have access to charging points. There is also the added concern that people who want to drive their cars to Malaysia when the borders reopen will not be able to do so without charging points there," Mr Tang added.

Dr Timothy Wong, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Department of Economics, said the one-year road tax rebate would render any shift towards EVs negligible for now.

He said the average private car driver will probably pay between $60 and $100 more a year on petrol, an increase which will be offset by road tax rebates by around $40 to $50.

"He comes out only slightly less well off. What (the petrol duty hikes) will do is nudge drivers slightly away from making more car trips," Dr Wong added.

CIMB economist Song Seng Wun said the Government's move points in no uncertain terms to the future.

He said: "There is no good time to increase petrol prices. It sets the background for more sustainable cars being the future, and Singapore being Singapore, will refine the policy as we go along."

NUS transport infrastructure expert Raymond Ong said that taken together with other punitive measures on petrol car owners and rebates for cars using cleaner energy, the current cost advantage of buying internal combustion engine vehicles will be reduced.

"This will make users who are already cost sensitive, which is the majority of drivers and companies who own fleets of vehicles, to think twice before investing in internal combustion engine vehicles," he said.

He added that the policy shift is necessary to help Singapore reduce its carbon footprint.

Singapore has set an emissions target of 33 million tonnes by 2050. In 2017, emissions reached 52.5 million tonnes.