Peter Lim donates $1m in meals for hospital workers

Billionaire Peter Lim is picking up the tab for $1 million worth of meals that hospital staff can enjoy, in a show of appreciation and support for their work. At least 20,000 workers will receive food vouchers which can be used at more than 160 participating food outlets including Kopitiam, Foodfare and Fei Siong.

Priority will be given to, among others, housekeeping staff, patient care assistants and ambulance drivers, people that Mr Lim described as unsung heroes.

In a statement that his private office released yesterday, he said their work is often less visible, but no less important to the front-line response.

"He hopes that these meals will boost the morale of these front-line healthcare workers and bring them some comfort in this difficult period," the statement said.

They can redeem meals at their own convenience.

Beneficiaries are staff at Alexandra Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, KK Women's and Children's Hospital, National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

The businessman and owner of Spanish football club Valencia is one of a number of moneyed people here who have extended a helping hand to others during the coronavirus crisis.

His daughter, socialite Kim Lim, has been delivering food to front-line healthcare workers in hospitals and foreign worker dormitories.

Singapore philanthropist Laurence Lien and his family last month donated $2 million to charities affected by the pandemic.

Singapore permanent resident Tahir, an Indonesian tycoon, gave $500,000 to help needy families and individuals last month.

The four co-founders of food firm Tiffinlabs have also started a foundation to provide free meals to the needy.

Cara Wong