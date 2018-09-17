Pet power: A fiesta to showcase animal love

Madam Penny Tan, 66, a volunteer with the Cat Welfare Society, with a four-month-old rescued kitten that is up for adoption. She was one of over 5,000 pet lovers who gathered yesterday at the multi-purpose court opposite Khatib MRT station for Nee Soon GRC's annual Pets Fiesta, one of Singapore's largest open-air pet events. Many who turned up with their pets not only were able to share information about pet care but also learnt more about pet adoption at education workshops and adoption drives. The fiesta also featured more than 80 shops selling accessories for pets as well as competitions for various animals. Grassroots adviser and an MP for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah said: "We at Nee Soon GRC aim to build a pet-loving community where we create opportunities for pet owners and animal lovers to come together and share their love for animals with each other and other potential animal adopters. I hope this annual event will reach out to many of our residents."