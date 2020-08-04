Perth memorial service held for Singaporean swept into sea

A memorial service has been held in Perth for a Singaporean student who was swept out to sea on June 29, following DNA tests that confirmed his remains were found, more than two weeks after he went missing.

The service was hosted last Thursday by Mr Goh Heng Yi's school, the University of Western Australia (UWA), a day after the confirmation.

The 23-year-old was swept out to sea by a wave on June 29 at Injidup Nature Spa - a natural rock formation at Injidup Beach on Australia's western coast, about 260km south of Perth. A five-day search effort was mounted, but was suspended by the West Australian police on July 3.

On July 16, human remains were found near where the student went missing, and DNA samples from Mr Goh's family members were taken to help in the identification.

His father, a 64-year-old retiree who wanted to be known only as Mr Goh, told The Straits Times yesterday that a second memorial service for his son's relatives and friends in Singapore would be held at a later time.

Last Thursday's service at UWA, where Mr Goh was pursuing a master's degree in economics, was attended by about 100 people, including faculty heads, lecturers, staff of the university, friends of the victim and family friends.

Close to 300 relatives and friends from Singapore also attended the service via live streaming. "(The turnout) shows how well-liked and well-loved Heng Yi was, and I am very proud of him," said Mr Goh.

He added that the past five weeks had been extremely painful for his family, but they are grateful to have closure. "Bidding farewell to our son Heng Yi is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do in my life," he said.

"Words cannot describe the pain, sorrow and loss that I am feeling now. However, I believe my son is in a better place now. I believe that he is now in the good hands of God, well protected and loved by God. We will miss him dearly, but he will live in our hearts forever."

The remains of Mr Goh, the younger of two sons, were cremated in Perth last Friday, and his family will bring his ashes back to Singapore today.