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Personal data of Dementia Singapore’s app users potentially compromised in cybersecurity incident

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Dementia Singapore said it became aware of the incident after unauthorised notifications were sent to members of its lifestyle and community digital platform CARA.

Dementia Singapore said it became aware of the incident after unauthorised notifications were sent to members of its lifestyle and community digital platform CARA.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Rebekah Chia

SINGAPORE – The personal information of some members of Dementia Singapore’s lifestyle and community digital platform CARA was potentially compromised on Nov 1 following a cybersecurity incident.

In an e-mail sent to users of the app on Nov 11, Dementia Singapore said it became aware of the incident after unauthorised notifications were sent to the platform’s members.

Investigations found that the personal information of some members was potentially compromised during the incident, including names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers and membership IDs.

No NRIC numbers were compromised, said Dementia Singapore.

The organisation added that its third-party mobile app service provider “has taken immediate steps to contain the situation and implement measures to secure our systems”.

Members of CARA can continue to use the CARA SG app and should update it to the latest version through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, Dementia Singapore said.

It added: “We are continuing to work closely with our third-party mobile application service provider to investigate further and establish the full extent of the incident.”

The organisation said it has reported the incident to the Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission.

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