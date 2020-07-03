Peoples Voice's new faces

SIVAKUMARAN CHELLAPPA, 57

Educator

Mr Chellappa believes that there are many issues that need to be addressed in Singapore, including job-related problems and "excessive population growth".

If elected, he said he will see to it that all Singaporeans can have a fair share of the fruits of the economy.

"The economy of the country belongs to the people, and not to any specific group or individual of this country," said Mr Chellappa in his introductory video.

He also emphasised that MPs have a duty to the people.

"A Member of Parliament must bear in mind that he is there to represent the interests and aspirations of the people, and not the other way around."

JIREH (SIMON) LIM KAY CHEOW, 61

Blogger

Having weathered Singapore's first post-independence recession in 1985, Mr Lim said he has learnt from such hardships and can put his experience to use as an MP.

The blogger was in the media publishing industry at the time. Like many other businesses, his company had to call it quits because of the economic downturn.

"From that experience, I've learnt a lot of things. You learn from success but you learn a lot more from failures," he said in his introductory video.

He joined Peoples Voice because he believes the party's chief, Mr Lim Tean, is not afraid to take firm positions in controversial circumstances.

He said he will champion the interests of low-wage workers, and will fight to introduce a living wage.

MOHAMED NASSIR ISMAIL, 63

Freelance economics lecturer

Mr Mohamed Nassir regards himself as a true son of Singapore. He is, after all, a descendant of the Orang Laut, sea nomads who lived on this island well before Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles arrived in 1819.

The lecturer joined the party as he believes it will represent the "voices of the people".

In his introductory video, he said MPs must be able to listen, understand and take the concerns of residents to Parliament.

However, he said, the People's Action Party's MPs have sometimes worked, instead, for their party's benefit and agenda.

He said the Peoples Voice party will bring change to Parliament. "Let's make Singapore our home again," he added.

NOR AZLAN SULAIMAN, 48

Business owner

Mr Nor Azlan said he was inspired to join politics as he wants to improve the employment situation for Singaporeans, having himself experienced how difficult it is to get jobs here.

The married father of three runs his own halal consultancy business. When business was slow, he tried to find alternative employment, but could not secure another job even with a master's degree in business administration.

He said he will bring up in Parliament the issue of jobs and the rising cost of living, if elected. He added that he will be the voice of ordinary Singaporeans.

"With a strong opposition in Parliament, your voices will be prioritised, we will fight for your interests," he said in his introductory video.