A few thousand people here who have had allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines used in Singapore's national inoculation programme will be offered Sinovac jabs by the Government as part of a study to understand the immunity offered by different vaccines.

About 3,600 people who were allergic to the first dose of the mRNA vaccines have been contacted, and more than 1,400 have indicated an interest in the programme, The Straits Times has learnt.