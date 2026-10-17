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Pedestrian whose body was found on PIE had been hit by minibus in Jurong West; driver arrested

The police were alerted to a body on the PIE towards Changi on Oct 16.

SINGAPORE – A woman, reported to have died after being hit by a minibus on the PIE on Oct 16, has been found to have been hit in Jurong West instead.

The police said in an updated statement on Oct 17 that preliminary investigations found that the 77-year-old pedestrian was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a minibus at the junction of Jurong West Street 61 and Jurong West Avenue 4.

The minibus driver left the scene before the police arrived, they added. He was subsequently arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

The police were alerted to a body on the PIE towards Changi at 7.10am on Oct 16.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the woman dead at the scene on the expressway before the Jalan Bahar exit.

The distance between the accident site and the Jalan Bahar exit is about 2.2km, according to Google Maps.

It is not clear how or why the woman’s body was found at a different location from the accident site. Police investigations are ongoing.

The number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years, said the Traffic Police on Aug 28.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026.

Injuries rose from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 during the same period in 2026.

The number of fatalities fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

The Traffic Police said the drop in fatalities was largely due to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 121 in the first six months of 2025 to 144 cases over the same period in 2026.

The number of injured elderly pedestrians went up from 106 to 132 in the same period.