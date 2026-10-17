Pedestrian dies after accident with car in Geylang; driver arrested

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The 46-year-old car driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

SINGAPORE – A 69-year-old man died after he was involved in an accident with a car in Geylang on Oct 16.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident involving a pedestrian and a car at the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 32 Geylang on Oct 16 at about 5pm.

The man was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.



The car driver, a 46-year-old man, was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The latest mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28 show that there have been more traffic accidents causing injuries in the first half of 2026 than in the same period in 2025.

Accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased from 121 in the first six months of 2025 to 144 cases in 2026, while the number of injured elderly pedestrians went up from 106 to 132.

Of the reported cases in 2026, 38.9% involved elderly pedestrians who engaged in unsafe behaviour, such as jaywalking and crossing outside designated pedestrian crossings.

The Traffic Police said at the time that they will continue its public education efforts for elderly road users and reinforce road safety habits, encouraging greater vigilance among the elderly.

TP also said family members, friends and caregivers can play a role in reducing such accidents by reminding and encouraging the elderly to use designated pedestrian crossings.