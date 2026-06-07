Pedestrian, 86, taken to hospital after accident involving motorcycle in Chinatown

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The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said on June 7 that they were alerted to the accident in Chinatown at 12pm on June 5.

SINGAPORE – An 86-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital after an accident at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Eu Tong Sen Street on June 5.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said on June 7 that they were alerted to the accident, which involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian, at noon on June 5 .

Police said the male pedestrian was taken conscious to hospital. The SCDF said it took one person to Singapore General Hospital.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is helping with investigations, said police.



The Straits Times reported that Singapore roads are at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016. There were 142 deaths in 2024.

The number of people getting injured also rose from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The overall number of elderly folk who died in traffic accidents had more than doubled from 11 in 2024 to 27 in 2025. All were pedestrians.