Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Pedestrian, 79, dies in hospital after accident with car in Orchard Road area; driver arrested

A 46-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

SINGAPORE – A 79-year-old pedestrian died in hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car in the Orchard Road area on Aug 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident, which happened at the junction of Grange Road and Paterson Road at about 6.45am .

The man was unconscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where he later died.

The police said a 46-year-old male car driver was later arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath shared on Facebook on Aug 16 show a man lying on his side on a road. A woman, who appears to be a paramedic, is seen attending to him and there is a stretcher nearby.

Another photo shows a traffic police signboard appealing for witnesses for the fatal accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accidents resulting in deaths increased by 5.8 per cent, from 139 cases in 2024 to 147 cases in 2025.

There were a total of 149 road traffic deaths in 2025 – marking a 10-year high, according to annual Traffic Police (TP) figures released in February.

The elderly continued to be over-represented in pedestrian deaths, TP had said. The number of fatal accidents involving this demographic increased from 11 cases in 2024, to 27 cases in 2025.

Though they make up 12.9 per cent of Singapore’s overall population in 2025, they accounted for 75 per cent of the 36 pedestrian deaths in that year.