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Pedestrian, 77, dies after being hit by minibus on PIE; driver arrested after fleeing scene

A 66-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

SINGAPORE – A 77-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a minibus on the PIE on Oct 16.

In a media reply that day, the police said they were alerted at 7.10am to a hit-and-run accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian on the PIE towards Changi Airport.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The minibus driver , 66, had left the scene before the police arrived. He was subsequently arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video uploaded on social media shows a lane on the PIE blocked off with traffic cones. Multiple cars, police motorcycles and a tow truck can be seen stopped in that lane.

Multiple policemen can also be seen surrounding a blue tent.