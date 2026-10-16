Pedestrian, 77, dies after being hit by minibus on PIE; driver arrested after fleeing scene
SINGAPORE – A 77-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a minibus on the PIE on Oct 16.
In a media reply that day, the police said they were alerted at 7.10am to a hit-and-run accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian on the PIE towards Changi Airport.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.
The minibus driver, 66, had left the scene before the police arrived. He was subsequently arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death.
Police investigations are ongoing.
A video uploaded on social media shows a lane on the PIE blocked off with traffic cones. Multiple cars, police motorcycles and a tow truck can be seen stopped in that lane.
Multiple policemen can also be seen surrounding a blue tent.