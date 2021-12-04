PCR kits made here can detect Omicron and Delta

The battle to fend off the new Omicron coronavirus variant has received a boost from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits developed by home-grown medical technology company Acumen Diagnostics.

Its two kits - Acu-Corona 2.0 and Acu-Corona Duplex - which can detect the Delta variant can also identify the Omicron strain.

These kits are already in use.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that two passengers, who arrived in Singapore from South Africa on a Singapore Airlines flight, have tested "preliminarily positive" for the Omicron variant.

Acumen Diagnostics said yesterday that as the kits are manufactured locally, they can be deployed quickly and cost about half the price of imported ones.

The company currently operates two laboratories that can process 7,000 diagnostic tests daily.

Dr Ong Siew Hwa, its chief executive and chief scientist, said: "With PCR tests remaining the gold standard to detect Covid-19, Acumen Diagnostics remains well positioned to help Singapore tackle this new challenge posed by the virus."

It is not the only company whose existing kits are capable of detecting Omicron.

Biotech company MiRXES, which is currently using its Fortitude 2.1 Covid-19 PCR kit in Singapore, has also said that the kit can detect all Sars-CoV-2 variants of concern identified so far, including Delta and Omicron.

Local biotech company BioAcumen Global also said that the new variant does not affect the detection capability of its existing kit, the BioA Sars-CoV-2 Real-Time RT-PCR Kit v2.0.

All these kits can detect Delta and Omicron, but are not able to distinguish between the two variants.

To confirm if a positive Covid-19 case has been infected by the Omicron strain, gene sequencing is necessary.

A preliminary study by South African scientists that was published on Thursday suggests that the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections, compared with the Delta or Beta strain.

The spread of Omicron has upset the reopening of travel in many countries.

In Singapore, tighter border measures took effect from 11.59pm on Thursday, and three planned vaccinated travel lanes for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been postponed indefinitely.