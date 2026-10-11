PCF Sparkletots to double staff development spending to $20m, ease teachers’ admin workload

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Singapore’s largest preschool operator will double its investment in staff development to $20 million over three years from 2027.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s largest preschool operator will double its investment in staff development to $20 million over the next three years, and offer Chinese, Malay and Tamil in all its preschools from 2027 where there is demand.

The PAP Community Foundation (PCF) will also introduce an enhanced centralised model to reduce administrative work across its PCF Sparkletots preschools, so that its educators can focus more on children and teaching.

These were among the initiatives that PCF announced on Oct 11, at a family day event at Mandai Wildlife Reserve to mark its 40th anniversary.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who was guest-of-honour at the event, said PCF has over the past 40 years supported more than a million children, served some 30,000 seniors, and empowered more than 46,000 vulnerable beneficiaries.

It today operates close to 350 preschool centres, and is also the Republic’s third-largest senior care provider, with 11 senior care centres and nine active ageing centres.

At the event, PCF Council of Management chairperson Josephine Teo said PCF is doubling its investment in staff development as good teachers make an enormous difference to children’s learning.

“Parents place their trust in PCF Sparkletots during their children’s formative years. We therefore believe in giving all children, regardless of backgrounds, a strong start in pre-school and helping them grow with confidence, said Teo, who is also Minister for Digital Development and Information.

PCF Council of Management chairperson Josephine Teo (centre) interacts with families at the zoo during the PCF40 Family Day at Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Oct 11. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

“To do this well, we must develop our teachers and help them be more effective.”

The investment by PCF Sparkletots Preschool will support training and development for around 8,000 educators and 500 leaders, guided by three roadmaps that cover professional skills, leadership and digital literacy.

Apart from giving more children the opportunity to build a foundation in their mother tongue, PCF Sparkletots will also share an internally developed checklist of classroom practices with the wider sector to help other preschool operators support children with diverse learning needs.

PCF Spakletots chief operating officer Marini Khamis said the checklist will include practises such as combining speech with gestures or visuals to support children’s understanding and communication; using emotion charts to help children recognise and express feelings; and providing visual schedules to help them prepare for changes in routines.

Teo said PCF Sparkletots will also continue to share its mother tongue resources with other operators so that their children and educators can likewise benefit. These include its heritage series of resources titled “Let’s Set Off!” that was developed by language specialists, and which have been made available at public libraries.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong delivers a speech during the PCF40 Family Day at Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Oct 11. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

In his speech, Gan noted that PCF’s announcements come after Prime Lawrence Wong said at his National Day Rally in August that the Government will provide further support for families.

These include a significant expansion to the network of government-supported preschools, as well as a reduction of monthly full-day childcare fees at such preschools to $150. Meanwhile, infant care fees will be reduced to $300, and the fee cuts will be progressively rolled out from 2028.

Alongside this financial support, families need educators and care professionals who understand their children and work closely with them, said Gan, who was previously chairman of the PCF Council.

Currently, PCF Sparkletots’ centre teams manage various operational and administrative tasks alongside their educational and leadership responsibilities.

Under the enhanced centralised model, its centres will get greater support from specialist teams for selected functions, such as parent and enrolment-related enquiries and transactions.

Examples of tasks that specialist teams will take over include handling uniform purchase enquiries and arranging centre tours for prospective parents, said Khamis.

The centralised support model has been rolled out since 2026, and will cover about 80 per cent of PCF Sparkletots’ centres by the first quarter of 2027.

Seven-year-old Skyler Lee, who has global developmental delay, is among the students who have benefited from having additional learning support at PCF Sparkletots.

His mother Sabrina Wong said that sessions she attended at the centre with an early intervention educator had taught her strategies to help her son.

Now in Primary 1 at Peiying Primary School, Skyler practises for his spelling tests through songs Wong comes up with to keep him engaged.

“He also learned how to communicate with people and better express his needs (and) has adapted quite well to primary school,” said Wong.

Strengthening senior support

PCF also said it is expanding its eldercare services, with its Sparkle Care arm set to achieve its target of 25 senior care centres and active ageing centres by the end of 2027.

This includes a new active ageing centre at Serangoon Polyclinic to be opened in the first half of 2027, in partnership with the Home Nursing Foundation. Spanning more than 20,000 sq ft, the centre will give seniors in the vicinity greater access to care and wellness services.

Noting that Singapore has in 2026 became a super-aged society - where one in five citizens is older than 65 - Teo said PCF has been growing its network of elder care centres to encourage more seniors to take part in activities that can help them age well.

Besides providing an avenue for seniors to stay connected, these centres also provide more volunteering opportunities for elderly who are active, she added.

“As we look forward to our next chapter, PCF will continue to nurture young minds, promote active ageing and support families,” she said.