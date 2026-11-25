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Law Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong (back row, centre, left) and former national swimmer Joseph Schooling at the launch of PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat’s Little Waves programme.

SINGAPORE – Long before he made history by becoming Singapore’s first Olympic champion, Joseph Schooling’s first foray into swimming came at Tanah Merah Country Club (TMCC).

It was where he learnt to swim and where fell in love with the sport, and he hopes more children will enjoy a similar experience with Little Waves, which will be held at TMCC. The three-year swimming and water safety pilot was officially launched on Nov 25 by PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat for its Kindergarten 1 and 2 children.

Little Waves is part of the PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat’s First Steps programme that was introduced in 2024 by Law Minister and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who is also MP for the Joo Chiat ward in East Coast GRC. For the new swimming programme, he secured donor funding to cover the cost of the lessons.

The lessons will follow the Learn to Swim programme designed and delivered by Schooling’s own swim academy, Sports Schooling.

Speaking at the launch of the programme at TMCC, Schooling, 31, said: “This is the exact pool where I learnt how to swim and so coming back here, starting this initiative brings back a lot of fond memories.

“At the end of the day, water safety is an essential life skill but we want kids to feel more confident, more lively out of the pool.

“If a kid can walk away and say, ‘Hey, I love being in the water, I feel more confident’, that’s the job we want to do. An icing on the cake would be seeing the next Olympic champion... Who knows? Never set a limit on anything.”

The centre is the first in the PCF Sparkletots network to make swimming and water safety lessons part of its child development programme.

The first term beginning in 2027 will offer 50 places, and the programme aims to give every Kindergarten 1 and 2 child at the centre the chance to take part over the three years.

Children playing in a pool at Tanah Merah Country Club as PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat launched Little Waves. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

When Tong launched First Steps at the opening of the rebuilt PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat centre in April 2024, he wanted children to have more opportunities to explore, discover and learn through experiences outside the classroom before they entered primary school.

The centre’s outdoor learning area had more than doubled to 820 square metres, with space for nature trails, an obstacle course and activities that teach children to care for animals.

On the addition of Little Waves to the First Steps programme, Tong said: “Swimming is a lifelong skill and I think it builds resilience, character, it allows our children to be connected in a place where they can have fun with one another but also build life skills.

“So I see this as a very important programme that’s part of First Steps for our children to benefit holistically from an education at PCF Sparkletots @ Joo Chiat.”

Children play in a pool at Tanah Merah Country Club with former national swimmer and Olympic champion Joseph Schooling on Nov 25. ST PHOTO: FELINE LIM

Ramu Miyapan and Wong Hui Ting, parents of four-year-old Ryan Ramu, who will be taking part in the programme, welcomed the initiative.

Miyapan, 48, said: “There is really something special about this Sparkletots preschool at Joo Chiat. Through the First Steps programme, my son gets to climb, explore nature and learn how to care for animals.

“Now, he will also have the opportunity to learn swimming from Joseph Schooling’s team. These are experiences not every child gets at his age. I hope other Sparkletots preschools will be inspired to create similar initiatives for their students.”

Wong, 34, added: “It’s a very good initiative, I really appreciate what Mr Edwin Tong and Joseph Schooling have done for the kids.

“It’s good to see that the kids can enjoy themselves on top of school, so we are really appreciative of this programme.”