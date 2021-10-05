PayNow transactions doubled to $22m in 2020, on track to set higher record this year

PayNow transactions doubled in both volume and monetary value from 2019 to last year.

Transactions in the first half of this year also put the e-payment service's full-year figures on track to surpass last year's.

From January to June alone, cashless payments via PayNow surpassed the $20 million mark.

In comparison, transactions totalled $22 million for the whole of last year.

The number of transactions this year is also likely to exceed last year's 125 million. In the first six months of the year, 90 million fund transfers were made.

These figures were revealed by Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, in a written parliamentary reply to Mr Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC) yesterday.

"Credit and debit card transaction values and volumes have been fairly stable during this period, while digital wallet use has been growing," Mr Tharman noted.

Cashless payments can reduce costs and risks for businesses, and also save time.

They are also more environmentally friendly, although the authorities have said the aim is not a cashless society, as some people are not as used to e-payments.

There is currently a range of e-payment options that Singaporeans use, including the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR), a single QR code that can be used with many digital payment platforms, such as PayNow, GrabPay and Nets.

About 75 per cent of merchants in Singapore now use SGQR as a means of accepting payment, Mr Tharman said. These are 150,000 businesses ranging from stores in shopping malls to food stalls in hawker centres.

Growth in the use of e-payments has been encouraging, he said.

In August alone, nearly two million e-payment transactions worth $18.3 million were made at 11,600 stalls in hawker centres, Housing Board coffee shops and JTC canteens.

More than 94 per cent of these transactions were via SGQR.

Over 7,800 stalls in hawker centres now have the SGQR labels, compared with 2,300 in May.

More than 4,000 coffee-shop stalls also use the labels, far more than the 800 in May.