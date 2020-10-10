Paying for counselling is essential, says fresh grad

Mr Nicolas Kang, 25, suffers from anxiety and regularly posts mental health articles on Facebook to help build awareness among his peers. ST PHOTO: AZIM AZMAN
The Covid-19 pandemic has touched almost every aspect of daily life, with mental health issues faced by all age groups. It is also the first major crisis for many youth, who are dealing with stress over finding a job in a dismal economy and supporting their friends, while tackling their own mental health concerns. Ahead of World Mental Health Day today, Rachel Quek spoke to two young people to see how the pandemic has affected their mental health, and how they are coping.

When Mr Nicolas Kang and others in his cohort were suddenly asked to vacate their rooms at Yale-NUS College (YNC) in April, his mental health took another hit.

With his father retrenched and his graduation scheduled in a month, Mr Kang, 25, was already suffering from anxiety over his family's finances and his own employment opportunities, both affected by the fallout from Covid-19.

Last year, Mr Kang was constantly lethargic and unable to focus in school. When he had mental breakdowns, his parents would dismiss his behaviour as attention-seeking.

Mr Kang then confided in his sister. "My older sister is more well versed in mental health issues. When I started talking to her about it, she was willing to financially support me so I could get therapy."

He visited YNC Counselling Centre, and was prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

The peak of his symptoms resurfaced a year later, during the circuit breaker period. "I was unable to function during the day, and I would get tired while doing my work halfway."

He reached out to a counsellor at the Institute of Mental Health, and had virtual sessions at a subsidised rate of $45 per session.

"For me, counselling is like an essential bill I have to pay for my health," he said.

Now, he feels a responsibility to share his experience through art and social media. For his undergraduate thesis, Mr Kang, an arts and humanities major, designed a narrative choice game that promotes active listening. He is now a marketing trainee at Infinit Care, which promotes mental wellness programmes for companies.

He also regularly posts mental health articles on Facebook to help build awareness among his peers.

"The more I am open about it, the more I can try to normalise these kind of conversations."

