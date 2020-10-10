Paying for counselling is essential, says fresh grad

When Mr Nicolas Kang and others in his cohort were suddenly asked to vacate their rooms at Yale-NUS College (YNC) in April, his mental health took another hit.

With his father retrenched and his graduation scheduled in a month, Mr Kang, 25, was already suffering from anxiety over his family's finances and his own employment opportunities, both affected by the fallout from Covid-19.

Last year, Mr Kang was constantly lethargic and unable to focus in school. When he had mental breakdowns, his parents would dismiss his behaviour as attention-seeking.

Mr Kang then confided in his sister. "My older sister is more well versed in mental health issues. When I started talking to her about it, she was willing to financially support me so I could get therapy."

He visited YNC Counselling Centre, and was prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Xanax.

The peak of his symptoms resurfaced a year later, during the circuit breaker period. "I was unable to function during the day, and I would get tired while doing my work halfway."

He reached out to a counsellor at the Institute of Mental Health, and had virtual sessions at a subsidised rate of $45 per session.

"For me, counselling is like an essential bill I have to pay for my health," he said.

Now, he feels a responsibility to share his experience through art and social media. For his undergraduate thesis, Mr Kang, an arts and humanities major, designed a narrative choice game that promotes active listening. He is now a marketing trainee at Infinit Care, which promotes mental wellness programmes for companies.

He also regularly posts mental health articles on Facebook to help build awareness among his peers.

"The more I am open about it, the more I can try to normalise these kind of conversations."

