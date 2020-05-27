Pay waste management operators fairly amid pandemic, says advisory

Organisations that engage waste management services should continue to pay service providers appropriately and exercise restraint in penalising them, in order to ensure that the sector remains sustainable amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

These were among the recommendations made in a tripartite advisory issued by the Ministry of Manpower, the National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation yesterday.

The advisory said: "Service buyers play a critical role in ensuring the sustainability of service providers and the waste management sector.

"This includes making reasonable business arrangements that enable service providers to continue to employ their workers and retain their capabilities even during any circuit breaker period or in a downturn."

It also recommended that service buyers pay providers according to their contractual terms if there is no change in waste management services required. They should not ask for reduced contract fees on the basis that service providers are receiving assistance from the enhanced Jobs Support Scheme, which is intended to help enterprises retain their local employees during this period of economic uncertainty.

If there are significant changes in the waste management services required - such as rising needs for additional services or minimal services being needed as a result of temporary closures - service buyers and service providers should reach a mutually agreed upon revision to payments for the new service levels.

The advisory called on service buyers to refrain from penalising service providers where possible, and to be understanding if there should be any shortfall in service levels due to uncontrollable circumstances.

Service buyers are also reminded to maintain some baseline level of waste management services despite facing reduced footfall, so as to ensure that their businesses will be able to resume operations without health or environmental hazards.

Waste management operators are encouraged to remunerate their staff appropriately, such as by increasing the wages or allowances of those who face higher workloads, in recognition of the additional exposure they face when collecting, handling and disposing waste.

Workers with reduced workloads should be paid in accordance with previous advisories relating to salary and leave arrangements - including the Jobs Support Scheme, which allows firms to receive up to 75 per cent of wage support during the circuit breaker period.

Said the advisory: "Service providers should consider taking this opportunity to send waste management personnel, particularly those with decreased workloads, for training and upskilling."