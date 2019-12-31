Pay more for electricity, but less for gas

Electricity bills are set to go up while gas bills will come down for the next three months, starting tomorrow.

Due to higher energy costs compared to the previous quarter, electricity tariffs for households powered by the SP Group will rise by an average of 3.5 per cent in the first quarter of next year, the energy utilities provider said yesterday.

City Gas also said yesterday that gas tariffs for households will dip from tomorrow by 4.22 per cent, which means they will pay 17.23 cents per kilowatt hour (kwh) in the first quarter of the year, down from 17.99 cents per kwh, before GST.

The lower gas prices are due to a decline in fuel costs compared with the previous quarter.

A spokesman for the Energy Market Authority said the different trend for electricity and gas tariffs is mainly due to the different fuel types used and their prices moving in different directions.

