SingHealth cyber attack: Pause on Smart Nation projects lifted; 11 critical sectors told to cut off Internet access

SINGAPORE - The Government is charging ahead with its Smart Nation projects, and has instructed all 11 critical services sectors here to cut off Internet access on work systems.

This comes after the completion of a major cyber-security review that followed SingHealth's massive data breach disclosed last month.

The Government had previously paused the launch of new Smart Nation projects following the cyber attack that compromised the personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients.

In a joint statement on Friday (Aug 3), the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group said it has completed its review of the public sector's cyber-security policies and will implement additional protection measures for critical government systems "to strengthen the ability to detect and respond quickly to cyber-security threats".

The Cyber Security Agency (CSA) of Singapore said it has instructed the 11 critical sectors here - including healthcare, energy, banking and telecommunications - to step up their security approach.

Among the measures to be implemented - all connections to unsecured external networks will be removed, a process also known as Internet surfing separation.

If there are strong business or operational reasons to keep the Internet connections, these should be mediated through uni-directional gateways to prevent data leakage, said CSA.

Related Story A rare peek into Cyber Security Agency's nerve centre as it probes SingHealth breach

Related Story 4-member Committee of Inquiry convened to investigate SingHealth cyber attack

Related Story Former British MI5 intelligence officer praises Singapore's response to SingHealth cyberattack

A uni-directional gateway is a network appliance or device allowing data to travel only in one direction, to guarantee information security.

And should two-way communication between the secured network and unsecured external network be required, a secured informational gateway has to be implemented, CSA added.

A secured informational gateway allows all data it carries to be encrypted, providing the highest level of security.

Government systems, for one, have implemented "significant measures", including cutting off Internet access on work systems over the past three years to remove "unnecessary external connections with unsecured networks".

"While the Government will continue to review and upgrade its security measures to guard against new threats and strengthen its infrastructure, it is not possible to completely eliminate the risk of cyber-security attacks," according to the joint statement.

"We should not allow such incidents to hold us back in building a Smart Nation and digital Government. We need to persist in our efforts to harness the potential of the digital age, while building deeper expertise in cyber security so that we can do so confidently," both agencies said in the statement.