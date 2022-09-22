Patients, doctors support pairing plan but some GPs have concerns

When Mr Mohamed Fairoz, 51, a manager in the aviation industry, was too busy to pick up a refill of his medication for diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, his family doctor, Dr Theresa Yap, dropped them off so he would not miss his doses.

"She really cares for her patients, and it's not just about treating and diagnosing them," said Mr Fairoz, who has been seeing Dr Yap since 2012 after he was discharged from hospital where he had been admitted for a transient ischaemic attack - a mini-stroke caused by a temporary disruption in the blood supply to part of the brain.

Mr Fairoz, who loves soda drinks and fried food, said he has changed to a healthier lifestyle with the help of Dr Yap, who keeps a close eye on his blood sugar levels digitally via a glucose monitoring device. "I don't go out and eat all the nonsense because she will call me if she sees my blood sugar spiking," he said.

Their close patient-doctor relationship is what health authorities hope to see more of with the launch of the Healthier SG programme in the second half of 2023. It will see residents paired with a family physician who can more holistically manage a patient's health and focus on prevention of illnesses.

Mr Fairoz, who pays $300 a month for his medicine at the general practitioner's (GP) clinic, is keen to sign up for the programme so he can get his drugs at rates comparable to those at polyclinics.

A housewife who goes to Jurong Polyclinic said she has tried requesting a dedicated doctor to manage her diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension.

"I would like to see just one doctor because I will feel more comfortable and confident about the advice," said the 65-year-old who wanted to be known only as Madam K.

If such a programme had existed earlier, she might have managed her gestational diabetes better and avoided her current condition, she added.

Ms Serena Ng, 64, wants to enrol in the programme despite being healthy. The part-time administrative worker exercises for up to 14 hours a week and avoids deep-fried food but has a family history of liver cancer and dementia. She would like to discuss how to prevent such diseases with a family doctor.

GPs The Straits Times spoke to said the buy-in of clinics and doctors would be needed for the Healthier SG programme to work. Key to that is ensuring the Government gets the funding model right.

GPs will get an annual service fee to manage each enrolled resident. The fee will be based on the health risk profile and scope of required care. They will also get variable fees when patients comply with recommended vaccinations or tests.

Dr Fadzil Jaafar, a family physician at Mission Hougang Medical Clinic, and administrative lead of Class Primary Care Network which represents 68 doctors and 55 clinics, said the challenge with the proposed funding model is that some payments are being tied to patients fulfilling relevant tests and procedures.