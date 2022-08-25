Path for emergency vehicle access to Rail Corridor being studied

The authorities are studying whether a path can be built at the back of Ulu Pandan Community Club in Ghim Moh to allow emergency vehicles to access the Rail Corridor, said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher de Souza yesterday.

He said a feasibility study has begun and a possible path has been identified.

This comes after three people were injured after a large tree, believed to be an African mahogany, fell in the compound of Ulu Pandan Community Club last Saturday.

Rescuers had to lower themselves down a steep slope and make their way through vegetation to reach the injured victims, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the incident at about 6pm.

Mr de Souza said he chaired a virtual meeting with the SCDF, Singapore Police Force, National Parks Board and People's Association on Monday, and one of the main outcomes was the feasibility study on the access of emergency vehicles into the Rail Corridor to reduce the response time.

He noted that the study has to look at the gradient as well as the ground conditions of the path.

Mr de Souza, who met two hospitalised victims via Zoom separately this week, said they are recovering well and are in stable condition.

The third injured person has been discharged from hospital, he said, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Mr de Souza was giving an update of the tree incident during the launch of Groceries Assist at Fei Yue Senior Activity Centre in Bukit Panjang. The initiative, organised by the community and grassroots organisations in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Bukit Panjang, was rolled out to raise funds to help lower-income households and families in need to cope with the rising cost of living.

Eligible households will each be given $200 worth of supermarket vouchers in a one-off distribution from next month.

Blossom World Society, a voluntary welfare organisation headquartered in Bukit Timah division, has pledged $64,000 to the initiative to match donations from the public. The organisations involved are hoping to raise $128,000 to help more than 640 households. More than $71,000 has been raised so far.

The launch was attended by Holland-Bukit Timah MPs Vivian Balakrishnan, Sim Ann and Mr de Souza, as well as Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa.