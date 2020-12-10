Passengers fully disembarked by around midnight

More than 1,600 passengers who were aboard the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship disembarked last night in an hours-long process that began nearly 12 hours after the ship returned to Singapore a day ahead of schedule.

The four-day cruise to nowhere was cut short by a day after an 83-year-old passenger tested positive for Covid-19. However, two subsequent tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory came back last night with negative results - suggesting the initial test could be a false positive.

By then, the disembarkation process was well under way, with the first passengers seen leaving the ship, berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, at around 7.50pm.

Passengers had their temperatures taken before leaving the vessel. They were placed in groups - comprising 10 to 25 people - with specific departure times to reduce crowding. The last groups disembarked around midnight.

Moving in an orderly fashion with their bags, they made their way to the cruise centre, where they had to take an antigen rapid test and were then free to go.

Passengers were told they would be notified within an hour if their results were positive.

Flight steward Leon Chen, 31, who disembarked at around 8pm, told reporters the process went smoothly.

He took about 10 to 15 minutes to leave the vessel, including the time required for the test.

"There were many attendants and staff who helped to guide us from our room to the gangway," said Mr Chen, who was on the cruise with his girlfriend Lim Jia Yee, 30, a flight stewardess.

However, travel writer Heidi Sarna, 54, said that though she was told to be ready to leave at 7.30pm, she disembarked only at 9pm.

"There was a bit of a bottleneck in the corridors on the ship. An attendant had to tell some of us to go back into the rooms, so that helped the situation," said Ms Sarna, an American who has been living in Singapore for 15 years.

On the negative retests, she said: "It's frustrating and disappointing that all this may have happened for nothing. But you also realise there's nothing you can do about it, and I can't fault anybody for this."

Though they were confined to their rooms since 2.45am yesterday, passengers said they were well taken care of.

Student development officer Muhammad Rezal Ramli, 40, said his family of four was given "two rounds of breakfast" and several large bottles of water.

"I think eight people could eat the amount of food we had," he joked.

He added that the cruise - his family's first - was enjoyable, though the early end was disappointing.

Teacher Kelvin Cheng, 31, was on the cruise with his wife and daughter, and disembarked at 10.45pm.

He was frustrated by the turn of events, saying: "This had been a long-awaited holiday for us, and we understand the need (for) safety measures... But now that this case has tested negative, it makes us question the reliability of the PCR test on board."

Ms Ameline Yan, 29, who works in real estate, said she was not upset. "It was better to err on the side of caution... A minor inconvenience is better than if it had turned out to be an outbreak."