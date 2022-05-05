Passenger traffic at Changi Airport more than doubled in April

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport more than doubled last month from the previous month, approaching 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran yesterday.

This comes a month after Singapore reopened its borders fully to travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 on April 1.

In contrast, passenger movements at the airport in March reached just 18 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, said the minister, who was speaking at the Changi Airline Awards at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in Changi South.

The event was held for the first time in two years after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

About 1.14 million passengers passed through the airport in March, the first time the one million mark was crossed since borders were shut two years ago.

Last month's passenger numbers take Singapore to touching distance of achieving its target to restore passenger volumes at the airport to at least 50 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels by the year end.

The year before the pandemic struck in 2020, 68.3 million travellers passed through the airport.

However, Mr Iswaran said ramping up operations to quickly meet the renewed travel demand is no mean feat. He warned the aviation sector here against underestimating the challenge.

The Straits Times reported last week that a small number of flights over the May Day long weekend had to be retimed to spread them apart during the extremely high-peak periods.

In March, Mr Iswaran said that the number of workers in the air transport sector was at about two-thirds to three-quarters of pre-pandemic figures.

He said yesterday: "I know the ramp-up has and continues to pose significant challenges, given the scale and complexity of operations at a global air hub like Changi. I also know our aviation partners are doing their level best and going to extraordinary lengths to get the job done."

Beyond the immediate recovery efforts, the minister said, it is important that Singapore's air hub thrives in the post-pandemic world. Connectivity is key to this, and Singapore is committed to growing the network at Changi with its airline partners.

"We must not only restore our previous links, but go beyond to expand the network, densify schedules, and forge new partnerships with airlines," he said.

Changi is now linked to more than 90 per cent of its European destinations pre-Covid-19, and connected to more cities in North America than before the pandemic. For these two markets, the average passenger load factor is more than 70 per cent, close to pre-pandemic levels.

As at Sunday, 82 airlines are operating more than 3,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi, linking Singapore to 125 cities across 47 countries and territories.