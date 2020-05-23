Party sets from Neo Garden to feast on at home

Neo Garden is giving Singapore Press Holdings subscribers a swissroll platter when they spend a minimum of $100 on items such as its local delights party sharing set.
Neo Garden is giving Singapore Press Holdings subscribers a swissroll platter when they spend a minimum of $100 on items such as its local delights party sharing set.PHOTOS: NEO GARDEN
Neo Garden is giving Singapore Press Holdings subscribers a swissroll platter when they spend a minimum of $100 on items such as its local delights party sharing set.
Neo Garden is giving Singapore Press Holdings subscribers a swissroll platter when they spend a minimum of $100 on items such as its local delights party sharing set.PHOTOS: NEO GARDEN
Published
1 hour ago

We are reaching the last stretch of the circuit breaker, and you may want to throw a celebration for those living with you.

Neo Garden has just the set for a small party. Its party sharing set comprises five to six dishes, good for up to eight people.

You can choose from a variety of cuisines - local delights, Japanese, Korean and Mediterranean are just some choices, starting from $128.

If you want to mix and match your favourite dishes, the Spark Joy Bundle would be best for you.

Items available include the signature curry bomb ($18.80), popiah DIY set ($68) and canton duck with crepe DIY set ($68).

Singapore Press Holdings subscribers get a gift of an assorted swissroll platter (30 pieces worth $30) when they spend a minimum of $100 (before GST and delivery charge).

Quote "NGCXSPHREWARDS" upon checkout. This promotion ends on June 30 and is not valid for redemption with vouchers or other promotions.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 23, 2020, with the headline 'Party sets from Neo Garden to feast on at home'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content