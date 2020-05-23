Party sets from Neo Garden to feast on at home

We are reaching the last stretch of the circuit breaker, and you may want to throw a celebration for those living with you.

Neo Garden has just the set for a small party. Its party sharing set comprises five to six dishes, good for up to eight people.

You can choose from a variety of cuisines - local delights, Japanese, Korean and Mediterranean are just some choices, starting from $128.

If you want to mix and match your favourite dishes, the Spark Joy Bundle would be best for you.

Items available include the signature curry bomb ($18.80), popiah DIY set ($68) and canton duck with crepe DIY set ($68).

Singapore Press Holdings subscribers get a gift of an assorted swissroll platter (30 pieces worth $30) when they spend a minimum of $100 (before GST and delivery charge).

Quote "NGCXSPHREWARDS" upon checkout. This promotion ends on June 30 and is not valid for redemption with vouchers or other promotions.