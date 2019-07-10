Partnership between Sphere Exhibits and LED China to light up building exhibitions

SINGAPORE - Sphere Exhibits, a wholly owned unit of Singapore Press Holdings, has signed a memorandum of understanding with LED China related to two upcoming building and technology exhibitions in Indonesia.

The events are BuildTech Asia and Digital Architecture Asia, which showcases integrated light, sound, and visual technologies for buildings.

Sphere Exhibits is organising the exhibitions, which will feature various Chinese manufacturers of LED and LCD technology.

LED China specialises in large-scale LED exhibitions in Shenzhen and Shanghai each year.

Sphere Exhibits has organised BuildTech Asia here for the past eight years and plans to clone it for an Indonesian edition next year.

The Digital Architecture Asia will also be having its inaugural show in Jakarta, which is expected to attract exhibitors from across South-east Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Sphere chairman Chua Wee Phong said on Wednesday (July 10) that the events will be in Indonesia due to the nation's Smart City Masterplan, which is "the national vision towards a Smart Nation".

"Indonesia promises huge potential where infrastructure is concerned," Mr Chua added.

"The construction of smart and green buildings in Indonesia is projected to reach up to 25 per cent of the market by 2025."

LED technology is key in the move towards a Smart Nation, as it allows greater energy efficiency, said Ms Shirley Chan, Sphere's business director, trade.

Mr Chua said he hopes the collaboration between Digital Architecture Asia Indonesia, LED China and Build Tech Asia Indonesia will offer visitors "a comprehensive array of products, services, and innovative solutions across the entire building life-cycle to accelerate Indonesia's 100 Smart Cities Vision".