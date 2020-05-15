Partitions in lorry to ensure workers' safe distancing 'not secure'

A firm's plan to have physical partitions in the back of a lorry to ensure safe distancing for workers has been given a no-go by the authorities, as a video of the vehicle made the rounds online. The authorities said the set-up was not secure and asked the firm to review its plan.

The clip was part of a demonstration video and proposal the construction firm sent to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for consultation on Tuesday, MOM and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told The Straits Times in a joint statement yesterday.

The clip was taken in the workshop of Shin Khai Construction, and shows a lorry's rear carriage with physical dividers to separate workers seated there. The set-up has not been put into use yet.

The video drew criticism from some netizens who said it was undignified for the workers to sit in compartments created by the dividers. Some added they could be at a higher risk of injury in an accident. However, some said the partitions were a cost-effective way for the firm to transport its employees.

Employers and lorry owners are required to adopt safe distancing measures at the back of lorries to stem the spread of Covid-19.

MOM and LTA yesterday said the ministry contacted the firm on Wednesday about the video and clarified with it that the lorry's proposed partition set-up was not secure.

"MOM and LTA have collectively assessed that any sudden movement while travelling on the roads might dislodge the partitions and endanger occupants as well as other road users," the agencies said. "We have informed the company of our assessment and advised (the firm) to review its plan."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Shin Khai acknowledged the concerns of netizens and apologised over the matter. It said: "The company was trying to find solutions in the midst of this crisis and the partitioned lorry arrangement in the demo video was one of them."

The company said its lorry capacity was reduced from 23 people to six, and was advised to schedule more trips to ferry its workers. It added that its partition proposal hoped to raise its lorry's transport capacity from six people to 12.

When contacted, Shin Khai said there was no incident that resulted from the partition arrangement. "However, as it is a prototype, we are unable to provide any more comments (currently)," it said.

Labour MP Zainal Sapari said: "Should there be an accident, I can understand why there are some concerns that such a structure might make it more dangerous for the passengers."

He added that the firm should ensure that the workers it is transporting take the necessary safeguards, such as having their temperature taken and wearing masks. The firm should also advise them to maintain a safe distance during the journey, he added.