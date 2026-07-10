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Part of luxury yacht wreck in Sentosa retrieved a month after fire; works ongoing for rest of vessel

SINGAPORE – Efforts to recover a luxury yacht that partially sank after it caught fire in Sentosa Cove have begun.

Part of the vessel’s top deck has already been retrieved after salvage operations started on July 9 , The Straits Times has learnt.

Operations to lift the main hull of the vessel are under way and are expected to be completed by July 20.

The Ferretti EagleWings III was docked at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove when it caught fire on the morning of June 7. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

EagleWings III was a superyacht owned by EagleWings Yacht Charters, which is under the EagleWings Group and was founded in 2016 by Julian Theng and his sister Lisa Theng.

The 33.8m vessel had been left mostly submerged in the marina after the fire.

In response to queries on July 10, Nick McLaughlin , general manager of ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove , said the recovery works are being carried out in phases by the appointed contractors.

“Safety and environmental protection remain key priorities, with appropriate control and containment measures maintained at the site,” said McLaughlin.

Preparatory work began earlier in the week.

Since the blaze, the seawater around the vessel – which turned black after the fire – has been chemically treated daily for oil spills.

When ST arrived at the incident site at about 9.10am on July 10 , charred debris was seen being lifted out of the water by crane barge SSE Danakody , which was docked beside the yacht. A crane barge is a specialised vessel with a crane used for lifting heavy loads.

The vessel is part of the fleet of maritime emergency and support service provider Singapore Salvage Engineers , which was commissioned by EagleWings Yacht Charters to conduct the salvage operations.

A smaller, supporting vessel, the SSE Juls, was seen docked next to the berth’s boardwalk.

Divers were also seen securing submerged debris from the wreckage to ropes connected to the crane. Between 9.10am and 12.20pm , the crane was seen hauling up debris thrice , including what appeared to be a charred metallic frame.

Three layers of marine booms – floating barriers used to contain or absorb oil spills on water – were seen encircling the EagleWings III, which was on its side in the water.

Several yachts in the affected berth were relocated on July 6 to make way for the recovery works, a crew member who works on board a nearby superyacht told ST.

Salvage operations to remove the remains of the yacht at ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove on July 10. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The man, who declined to be named due to confidentiality issues, said he saw the SSE Danakody enter the marina at about 2.45pm on July 8.

When contacted, Singapore Salvage Engineers directed ST queries to marine consultancy firm ALC Consulting Services. The company declined to comment.

EagleWings Yacht Charters did not respond to e-mail queries sent on June 8 and July 10.