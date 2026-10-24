Part of East Coast Park closed to clean up oil spill

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The public is advised against swimming and engaging in water contact activities at the beach section of East Coast Park Area D.

SINGAPORE – Part of East Coast Park will be temporarily closed to the public after some oil patches were seen, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Oct 24.



It identified the location as the beach section of Area D.



Checks by The Straits Times showed that Area D is the stretch of East Coast Park near Siglap Park Connector and Siglap Link, close to Victoria Junior College and Victoria School.



As clean-up operations of the oil patches are under way , the public is advised against swimming and engaging in water contact activities, the agency said in a Facebook post.

“We seek your understanding and patience as we work to clean up the affected area,” NEA said.

The Straits Times has contacted NEA for more information regarding the oil patches .

Experts have previously warned that exposure to low-sulphur oil can pose health risks, such as skin and eye irritation, respiratory issues and in extreme cases, carcinogenic effects.

·