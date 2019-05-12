Part 2 of SG Cares mural honours healthcare, education and youth development pioneers

SINGAPORE - Some 600 people came together over the weekend to mould small clay bricks and paint ceramic tiles as part of an initiative to mark Singapore's bicentennial year.

They were putting together the second instalment of a four-part mural project to pay tribute to the pioneers and organisations that have played important roles in shaping Singapore through the years.

The second part of the SG Cares "Celebrating Our Culture of Care" mural honours those that have laid the foundations for the country's healthcare, education and youth development since the 1800s. SG Cares is a national movement dedicated to building a more caring and inclusive home for all.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, who was at the event at Suntec City on Sunday (May 12), said small gestures by the pioneers have long-lasting impact on Singapore.

"The bicentennial allows us to look at not just 200 years, but many years of us as a community looking out for each other and enabling us to be what we are today," he added.

Mr Tan, who moulded clay bricks and painted ceramic tiles for the mural, also encouraged the next generation of Singaporeans to build upon the foundations laid by the forefathers.

"As we give, as we care for others, I think we will also begin to look at our own lives quite differently. We learn to appreciate what we have," he said.

Some of the organisations recognised include Thong Chai Medical Institution and Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore. Both institutions provided the early generations with medical support, and are still serving communities today.

One organisation highlighted that has contributed in the education arena is the Muslimin Trust Fund Association, which looks after the welfare of underprivileged Muslims by giving out financial assistance to students, among other things.

The entire mural is scheduled for completion in August.

Dr Loh Yik Hin, chief executive of the St Andrew's Community Hospital, said it is encouraging to see various groups contributing back to society.

"It will be very hard for Singapore as a country to progress and meet its challenges if we all are not supporting each other."