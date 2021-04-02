Parliament to discuss digital vaccine passport system

Singapore's vaccination programme will feature prominently when Parliament sits on Monday, with MPs asking about digital vaccine passports and whether other priority groups should be considered for the jabs.

In all, MPs have filed 16 questions related to vaccination, according to the agenda on the sitting issued by the Clerk of Parliament yesterday.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked if the Ministry of Health intends to measure the antibody levels of people after they have been vaccinated to assess whether they retain immunity against the virus that causes Covid-19.

Ms Foo Mee Har (West Coast GRC) wanted to know if a digital vaccine passport system will be used to enable residents who have been vaccinated to return to pre-Covid-19 activities.

Mr Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) asked whether volunteers and staff at congregational and worship services can be considered as front-line workers and prioritised for vaccination.

Other questions include the redemption rate of SingapoRediscovers vouchers and whether their expiry date could be extended, and how many Build-To-Order flats have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai asked for the actions taken in the case of an Indian composer who had claimed to have written a song that was nearly identical to the National Day song Count On Me Singapore.

Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth regularly checks the media and the Internet for possible infringements of the country's national symbols and the number of copyright infringements uncovered to date.

Five Bills will be introduced, including the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Bill. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat had announced during the Budget speech that the Government plans to issue up to $90 billion in new bonds under a new law to finance major long-term infrastructure that will benefit both current and future generations.

The House will also debate the Postal Services (Amendment) Bill, which will empower the authorities to install and manage a national parcel locker network. Suggested amendments to the Postal Services Act would allow the Infocomm Media Development Authority to spell out offences, enforce the new rules and require building owners and developers to provide space for the lockers, among other things.

Parliament will also be asked to approve a total of US$20.57 million (S$27.7 million) towards international efforts to help lower-income countries deal with the economic fallout from the pandemic.