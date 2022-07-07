Salaries of teachers, counsellors being reviewed

Salaries of teachers, counsellors and other officers on Ministry of Education (MOE) schemes are currently under review, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has said.

In a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday, Mr Chan said the MOE was working with the Public Service Division on this review.

The last two salary reviews for teachers were in October 2015 and September 2012. In 2012, teachers and allied educators received a pay rise of between 5 per cent and 15 per cent. Classroom teachers received an 8 per cent raise, which was meant to keep pace with the market, MOE said at that time.

The 2015 review led to a 4 per cent to 9 per cent increase for teachers.

Mr Chan was responding to a question from Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) on whether his ministry would consider giving greater pay incentives to school counsellors across primary, secondary and tertiary institutions to attract sufficient counsellors of the highest quality and ensure low student-to-counsellor ratios. Mr Chan added that MOE and the institutes of higher learning periodically review salaries of staff to ensure pay packages remain competitive. Adjustments were also made, where necessary, to keep pace with the market, he added.

Said Mr Chan: "Besides competitive remuneration, counsellors are provided opportunities for professional development and growth, which is important for staff attraction and retention." He did not elaborate on when the review would be completed, or by how much salaries would be adjusted.

Mr Patrick Tay, chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Education, said the review was timely so that educators and those in MOE-specific jobs are fairly and competitively remunerated to keep pace with the overall rise in wages across sectors.

Singapore Teachers' Union general secretary Mike Thiruman said the union had been looking forward to a salary review, and it was an important signal that Singapore as a society valued teachers and their sacrifices. He said: "Teachers' workloads have increased because of the pandemic and the duties of a teacher have become more complex."

Mr Thiruman added that the union was hoping for a substantial increase in the salaries of teachers at all grades, and that teachers with more years of service would get better increments. He added that a review every three to five years would be appropriate as there are rapid developments in the market.

Sengkang GRC MP He Ting Ru said other factors which raise teachers' turnover rates should be regularly reviewed along with pay in a holistic fashion. These include working hours and administrative duties.