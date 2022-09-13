Parliament pays tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

Singapore’s Parliament yesterday observed a minute’s silence in tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday aged 96. Also present was British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen, who was in the public gallery. In a speech, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah described Queen Elizabeth’s death as “the end of an era”, and said the Queen had a unique role in Singapore’s history. Singapore was under the symbolic rule of the British monarchy until the 1960s, including during its transition from a British crown colony to an independent state.

