Parliament: New law does not breach 'fundamental sanctity of contracts', says Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The proposed law to provide temporary protection for those unable to fulfil their contractual obligations due to the Covid-19 outbreak does not change the fundamental sanctity of contracts made in Singapore, Law Minister K. Shanmugam told the House on Tuesday (Apr 7).

Instead, the Government is intervening to alter the obligations for contracts made during this time of serious crisis as the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic could not have been foreseen by most, he said.

"This is a legal circuit breaker - a time out - until this virus dies out and contracts, like life, can return to normal," he said.

In his speech explaining the rationale for the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Bill, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore - and many other countries - have had to impose tough measures to slow the virus' spread, such as border controls, safe-distancing measures and even directing most businesses to shut down, disrupting supply chains even as consumer demand craters.

"In this situation, we cannot say leave it to the market, leave it to the contractual situation," he said.

"It would be neither fair, nor just - the bottom of the market has literally fallen off, and the normal assumptions of business are gone."

That is why the Government has sought to, among others, prevent landlords from terminating commercial leases due to non-payment of rent if this is due to the virus, and protect consumers from having their deposits for a wedding or business event forfeited because of postponement.

He gave various examples of how even the US, which is often seen as "the ultimate capitalist, free market economy" has also passed laws to intervene in contracts.

During the Great Depression, Iowa and 27 other states passed laws that gave relief to mortgages and a moratorium on mortgage foreclosures.

Related Story Relief coming for parties in contracts hit by virus

While the laws were challenged in court, they were ultimately upheld by the US Supreme Court, which argued that the State has the power to intervene so as to safeguard the economic structure upon which all Americans ultimately depend on.

The Supreme Court found that "strict enforcement of particular economic rights may not be desirable because of the damage that this will cause to the whole economy", said Mr Shanmugam.

During the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, the US again passed laws to protect home owners and renters facing foreclosure, he noted.

There is also precedent for this in Singapore law, noted Mr Shanmugam, as the Republic passed the Frustrated Contracts Act in 1959.

This law allows for a contract to be deemed "frustrated" if the failure to perform its obligations was the the result of events beyond the control of the contracting parties and which could not have been reasonably foreseen.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

This is why the Government has decided to intervene, even though Singapore's reputation for upholding the sanctity of contracts has been critical to its success as an international commercial centre, said Mr Shanmugam.

"If we don't intervene, the consequences would be that those in a position of advantage will make some money, but most will suffer bankruptcies, insolvencies, and the complete destruction of the economic arena," he said.

"(There will be) lots of grief, lots of good companies and businesses going under."