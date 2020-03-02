Parliament: New career track blending operations and tech for Home Team

SINGAPORE - The Home Team Science and Technology Agency, or HTX, will recruit more talent across all disciplines of science and engineering to strengthen its capabilities in the face of evolving security challenges and manpower constraints.

Mrs Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs, announced the move on Monday (March 2) in Parliament during the debate on her ministry's budget.

Formed in December 2019, HTX will require scientists for the development of crime forensics and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) detection capabilities.

"They will be deployed in various roles, from cybersecurity to developing algorithms, to augment the Home Team's frontline response. We have already seen strong interest in HTX as a career," she added.

Last year (2019), about 170 officers, comprising a mix of fresh graduates and mid-career professionals, joined the agency.

This year, it will boost its recruitment drive, including hiring software, mechanical and electrical engineers as well as computer scientists to deal with the challenges posed by data and digital technologies.

At the same time, HTX will build a cadre of uniformed officers grounded in operational experience and proficient in technology, Mrs Teo added.

The ministry is progressively introducing an "Ops-Tech Career Track" for Home Affairs Uniformed Services officers across the Home Team departments.

"There will be structured pathways to enhance these officers' operational experience and exposure to technology," she added.

"These officers can also embark on further studies to develop technical knowledge. As a start, over 200 such Ops-Tech posts, with redesigned job scopes, will be identified in key Police and Civil Defence departments and frontline units."

Mrs Teo announced the new moves when responding to MPs such as Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Ms Jessica (East Coast GRC) who had asked how the Home Team will tap HTX's expertise and leverage technology to mitigate emerging threats and manpower constraints.

Mr de Souza had cited such threats as foreign interference in domestic politics, terrorism financing and increased drug use in the region.

Mrs Teo also said in her reply that HTX will house 14 centres to develop deep tech capabilities to support a range of operations.

She highlighted three of them.

One centre focuses on robotics, automation and unmanned systems.

HTX has tailored solutions to augment the operations of the Police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

These include the police's fully autonomous patrol robot, Matar 3.0, or Multi-purpose All Terrain Autonomous Robot, and SCDF's Rover-X, a sensor-loaded robot which can be used in search and rescue operations.

The second targets CBRNE threats.

The minister said in the last 10 years, her ministry has set up a network of these detection laboratories, which aid frontline units to spot and intercept dangerous materials at Singapore's border checkpoints.

On average, the labs conduct about 125,000 screenings for dangerous materials every year.

She said plans are afoot to expand the network to more checkpoints.

By 2023, a new lab will be built at Changi Freight Centre, and more are in the pipeline for the future Tuas Mega Port and Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The third centre is on digital forensics.

HTX and the police will implement the DIGital Evidence Search Tool, or Digest, to automate the forensic processing of voluminous digital data, relieving the workload of police investigation officers so that they can focus on other aspects of their work.

It will be extended to other departments, like the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Other Home Team departments, like the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), has been digitalising its services and streamlining its operations with the help of technology, to provide fuss-free service to people.

The prospect of Singaporeans "breezing through immigration checkpoints" without the need to produce their passports or thumbprints could become a reality, Mrs Teo said.

In 2019, ICA conducted a six-month contactless clearance trial at the Tuas Checkpoint for about 22,000 Singaporeans. Its success has led ICA to extend the trial to Changi Airport Terminal 4.

"Moving forward, HTX will play a master-planning role to identify and develop cross-cutting capabilities across the Home Team," said Mrs Teo.

"This will facilitate cooperation and synergy, so that we adopt a unified One Home Team approach in keeping Singapore safe."