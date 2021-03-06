MPs give suggestions to improve public transport

Saktiandi Supaat (Bishan-Toa-Payoh GRC)

Ways to increase public transport usage

To encourage higher usage of public transport, Mr Saktiandi suggested that transport operators explore issuing an integrated mobility ticket, which could offer reduced rates for transport services such as taxis, car sharing and rental cars.

E-tickets for large events like football games and music concerts can also be linked to MRT and bus rides at no extra cost to commuters, he added.

The Government could also look into linking more existing feeder bus routes with MRT stations, especially the new ones.

Yeo Wan Ling (Pasir-Ris-Punggol GRC)

More flexibility for point-to-point drivers

Ms Yeo suggested that the authorities allow point-to-point drivers to wait in and around taxi stand bays and drop-off points at night when there is less traffic on the road. Currently, only taxis are allowed to do so.

She said this would reduce the need for drivers to drive aimlessly around, wasting fuel and time, amid reduced demand for rides and higher petrol duties.

"We need to practise empathy, and indeed sympathy, towards the plight of our fellow Singaporeans."



West Coast GRC MP Ang Wei Neng. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Ang Wei Neng (West Coast GRC)

Better access to Tuas mega port

Mr Ang called for more transport options for maritime workers commuting to the Tuas mega port, which is located at the extreme end of western Singapore.

He noted that the area is still relatively unconnected compared to the existing city terminals at Tanjong Pagar and Keppel, which will progressively shift their operations to Tuas.

He suggested that the Tuas West Extension MRT line be extended to the Tuas mega port.



Hougang MP Dennis Tan. PHOTO: GOV.SG



Dennis Tan (Hougang)

More public education on shared path use

Mr Tan said there has not been much change in terms of people's awareness of how to properly use shared paths, despite the authorities' efforts.

He urged the Land Transport Authority to do more to make sure the general public - including the "aunties and uncles who may get upset with people ringing the bell when cyclists are passing by" - also get the message. "I would like to implore LTA to continue to work on this public education as well as consistent enforcement," he said.