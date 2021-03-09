Parliament debate ends with reminder on political courage, unity

Parliament yesterday approved the Government's $107 billion spending plans for the coming financial year, after nine days of debate on the national Budget where hot-button issues featured prominently. These included sustainability, industry transformation, job security and mental health.

Capping the debate, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah reminded MPs that Singapore may face difficult choices ahead as its spending needs grow despite a tight fiscal situation.

While the House agreed on Singapore's fiscal approach for this year's Budget, she said, it will likely have to debate the impending goods and services (GST) tax hike again - given what opposition MPs have said on the topic.

"I wish only to leave members with this thought: If we want to do more for our people, we will have to spend more," added Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance. "In a tight fiscal situation, this Parliament will not be able to avoid having to make difficult decisions. We will have to choose between what may be popular and what is right. This will require political courage."

She reiterated that the country's recurrent spending should be funded by recurrent revenue, and that the majority of Singapore households will get help to manage the impact of the tax increase.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had, in his Budget statement, said GST would go up from 7 to 9 per cent between 2022 and 2025, but sooner rather than later.

The debate on the national Budget took 71.5 hours this year, with the first three days focused on the Budget statement. Following this, ministers presented the budgets of their individual ministries, with MPs speaking on these plans.

MPs filed a total of 569 "cuts" - the largest number in the past decade, said Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin. Before his round-up speech, he called for stalks of roses to be given to each female MP, mimicking the format used by office-holders when issuing fact sheets to MPs.

"Mr Speaker, may I have your permission to distribute some handouts to our fair members on occasion of today being International Women's Day?" Mr Tan asked, then answering: "Yes, please proceed."

Sharing his thoughts on this year's debates, he said: "Let us not just latch on to one or another negative issue and just forget completely all the wonderful work that has been done over the years."

He urged MPs to have "a sense of perspective and context", highlighting the recent debate over the Clementi and Kranji forests. "Are there genuine concerns with what has happened? For sure," Mr Tan said. "But is our green conversation just about this alone?"

He called on MPs to conduct parliamentary business "in a way that edifies, and not spiral to the lowest common denominator", and observed the growing passion for things beyond the country's material development.

Finally, Mr Tan urged the House to evolve a "different democracy" that remains strongly united despite their wearing different political colours. "Politics is such that people like to focus on the negative and the tensions because it makes for better news," he said. "But there is much positivity and alignment that we can also celebrate."