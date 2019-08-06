Parliament Briefs : Over 80% of solar installations in homes

Over 80% of solar installations in homes

There are currently about 950 private residential solar panel installations, and 1,400 such installations on Housing Board block rooftops that are connected to the power grid.

Together, they make up more than 80 per cent of the total number of solar installations in Singapore, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday in a written parliamentary reply to Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC).

He said these installations contribute about 0.16 per cent of Singapore's electricity generation and reduce its carbon emissions by about 35 kilotonnes per year - the equivalent of emissions produced by the annual electricity consumption of nearly 20,000 HDB four-room households.

By next year, the HDB aims to have 5,500 blocks fitted with solar panels or marked for installations.

Healthcare subsidies not for TCM treatment

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has no plans to extend Pioneer and Merdeka Generation healthcare subsidies to traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinics.

Senior Minister of State for Health Edwin Tong yesterday said this is because TCM plays a complementary role in the healthcare system.

The Pioneer and Merdeka Generation packages were designed to help seniors better afford subsidised services at public healthcare institutions, and clinics under the Community Health Assist Scheme.

He said MOH supports TCM development in other ways, including funding for education and research.