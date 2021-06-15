Parks see bigger groups as Covid-19 curbs ease

Larger groups of people were seen at some parks yesterday, the first day that Covid-19 curbs imposed since last month were relaxed.

When The Straits Times visited Bishan Park and Jurong Lake Gardens yesterday morning, many of those who had gathered in groups of up to five said they were glad they could do so after spending a month cooped up at home.

With two weeks left in the June school holidays, many such groups had young children with them.

Civil servant Anna Wong, 45, was at Jurong Lake Gardens for a walk with her two sons, her mother and a domestic helper.

"My mother lives in a different unit from us. Taking her to the park with the kids was something we wanted to do together," said Ms Wong. "It can get pretty stifling if she were to stay indoors all day."

Ms Siti Muslehat Mustaffa and Ms Mardina Majid, both 56, were at Bishan Park with Ms Siti's nephew, 10, and Ms Mardina's two nieces, aged nine and 12.

The women, who are friends living together, said the children are from two different households and were staying with them for a day.

"When we heard the new rules, we thought, finally, we can all go out together. The kids are enjoying it the most because they get to meet one another," said Ms Siti.

She added that the five of them were planning to have lunch together at home after their walk.

Ms Tessie Parro, 38, her son and daughter, and their domestic helper were also at Bishan Park. The last time they had all gone out together was before May 16.

"I feel happy and relieved that it's safe to go out again," she said.

HAPPY TO BE OUT I feel happy and relieved that it's safe to go out again... It's the school holidays so my kids have nothing to do and the house can get very chaotic. When they're outside, they can release their energy by running around. MS TESSIE PARRO, who was with her son and daughter and their domestic helper at Bishan Park.

"It's the school holidays so my kids have nothing to do and the house can get very chaotic. When they're outside, they can release their energy by running around."

Ms Olga Badenova, 42, was spotted with three friends at a badminton court in a Housing Board estate in Kang Ching Road.

The ballet teacher said she was glad she could resume her usual twice-or thrice-weekly badminton games with her friends after a month.

From yesterday, groups of up to five people can gather socially again, up from the limit of two imposed as part of heightened alert measures from May 16 to Sunday.

Capacity limits at attractions have also been increased to 50 per cent of their usual operating capacity, up from 25 per cent previously.

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), which operates parks like the Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park, said it saw about 20 per cent more bookings yesterday than it did last week.

Maximum audience sizes at its amphitheatre live shows have also been increased to 250, divided into zones of up to 50 each.

"We expect online bookings to continue to pick up towards the end of the week, ahead of the Father's Day weekend," said WRS.

A spokesman for Resorts World Sentosa said the restricted operating capacity means all guests must make advance reservations before heading down to attractions like the S.E.A. Aquarium and Universal Studios Singapore, as walk-ins will not be admitted.

This applies even if they are annual pass or season pass holders, the spokesman added.

Mr Jason Koo, director of attraction operations at Gardens by the Bay, said there has been a gradual rise in bookings since the relaxation of measures was announced last Thursday. "We saw a 12 per cent increase in visitorship to Flower Dome and Cloud Forest last weekend compared with the previous one," he said.

Mr Koo said Gardens by the Bay will continue to enforce safe management measures and deploy additional staff on weekends as it gears up to welcome more visitors.

He also noted that the attraction's outdoor gardens, which are not subject to capacity limits, saw a marked increase in visitorship during the phase two (heightened alert) period, compared with the usual average.

"The strong visitorship to the outdoor spaces is similar to our experience during last year's circuit breaker, as people seek respite in nature and greenery," Mr Koo said.

People are also looking forward to dining in at food and beverage outlets, including those at Gardens by the Bay, Mr Koo said.

Dining in will be allowed from next Monday, if the virus situation continues to improve.

Mr Patrick Fiat, general manager of Royal Plaza on Scotts, said the hotel's buffet restaurant Carousel has seen a "slight increase" in inquiries for dine-in reservations for June 21 onwards, since the announcement last Thursday.

"Most guests are still apprehensive, as dining in will be resumed only if the situation remains under control," he said.

Many bookings for wedding receptions have also been postponed to the last quarter of the year or to next year, due to the uncertainty of the situation.